Betty White Will Appear on a Forever Stamp in 2025. $100 Bills Next?

Betty White, a comedic cultural icon who starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, passed away in 2021 just a few weeks before her 100th birthday. Now, in 2025, the United States Postal Service will honor her legacy by putting her face on a stamp.

Getting put on a stamp is one of those mundane milestones that let you know a public figure has ascended from a simple celebrity to an icon so ubiquitous in American life that we put a picture of them on the sticker that we have to place on envelopes to pay our HOA fees or whatever.

The Betty White stamp will feature a digital illustration based on a 2010 photograph by photographer Kwaku Alston. Please do not get any of this confused with Betty White, the chicken.

Some of you reading this might be a little young to appreciate the full breadth of White’s work, but for as good as she was in The Golden Girls, she gave what I would personally consider one of the all-time great sitcom performances playing Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show for which she earned two Emmy awards. You can watch the whole series on Hulu. Go try it. It was 30 Rock decades before 30 Rock. You should also watch 30 Rock.

Betty White isn’t the only one being honored with a stamp in 2025. American singer and songwriter Allen Toussaint will be getting a stamp as a part of the Black Heritage series. There will also be a love-themed stamp featuring art by the legendary pop artist and social activist Keith Haring.