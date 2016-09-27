Bey Up to All My Haters: Watch Beyoncé Commemorate Shawty Lo at Her Show in Atlanta

During the Atlanta stop of her Formation World Tour last night, Beyonce paused to pay respects to the city’s legend and pioneer of snap music, Shawty Lo, who passed away last week after he was ejected from his car which crashed into multiple trees and caught fire. In a short sequence, Queen Bey and her dancers rocked to Lo’s biggest hit, “Dey Know,” a song released in 2008 that was featured on his celebrated album, Units In The City. As seen in a video, the crowd predictably lost their minds when the beat dropped, prompting dozens of fitting, “Ayyyeeee” chants. Watch the video below.





