Beyoncé and JAY-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album, ‘Everything Is Love’

Happy Saturday indeed. Beyoncé and JAY-Z just released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love. The album casually hit Tidal this afternoon, pretty much out of nowhere.

There have been rumors of a Beyoncé/JAY-Z joint album for a long time, and as it turns out they weren’t just rumors. Isn’t it great when all your dreams come true. You can watch the video for “Apeshit” below. It was filmed last month at the Louvre, which is pretty damn cool. I’m guessing they don’t just let anyone film music videos in front of the Mona Lisa. Stream the nine-track album over at Tidal.