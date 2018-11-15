Beyoncé Cuts Ties With Topshop Following Harassment Allegations

Beyoncé has cut ties with Topshop boss Sir Philip Green amidst allegations that he sexually harassed and bullied his staff. The singer and businesswoman announced that she had bought out Green’s stake in her popular Ivy Park athleisure clothing brand, which exclusively retailed at Topshop.

In a statement released today, Ivy Park said the move had been in the works for months and was not in response to the recent allegations about the businessman. “After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100 percent of the Ivy Park brand. Topshop–Arcadia will fulfil the existing orders,” said the statement obtained by the BBC. Beyoncé and Green launched Ivy Park two years ago in a blitz of publicity, with an advertising campaign fronted by the singer herself. The label was named after Blue Ivy, her daughter with Jay Z.

After allegations of his misconduct and harassment emerged in the press, women’s rights activists called on Beyoncé to end her association with the businessman.

Green is the chairman of Arcadia Group, which owns popular clothing brands including Topshop, Miss Selfridge, and Dorothy Perkins. In October, Labour peer Peter Hain named him in Parliament as the unnamed businessman who had been granted a court injunction preventing the press from reporting on the accusations.

