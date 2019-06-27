Beyoncé Doesn’t Like It When Her Mom Does Her Hair

If you were wondering what Beyoncé’s doing, besides being the literal queen of everything, starring in The Lion King remake, and partnering with Adidas, the simple answer is “being annoyed with her mom.” A now-deleted video that Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson posted on Instagram Wednesday night not only revealed Beyoncé’s very serious hair length, but it showed that the singer is just like the rest of us when our moms get on our nerves.

Beyoncé has been known to change her hairstyle throughout her career. Whether it’s a weave, box braids or wigs, Queen Bey has given the world many reminders that she can pull off just about any hairstyle, leaving some to wonder about the length of her natural tresses. In case there was any doubt, though, Tina Knowles-Lawson showed off some fairly healthy hair follicles as she combed through her daughter’s dark brown mane.

“I was trimming my baby’s hair today, and I am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being real annoying,” Knowles-Lawson said in the caption. While it’s not clear who Neal is, Knowles-Lawson constantly saying “Au naturale darling” in the clip was certainly upsetting Beyoncé. “Mama, that’s really annoying….I mean very annoying,” Beyoncé can be heard saying. Which, wow, who knew that Beyoncé could act like a normal human being and be annoyed with her mom?

This isn’t the first time that Ms. Tina showed off how Queen Bey is basically #hairgoals. Back in 2017, Knowles-Lawson shared a picture of Beyoncé in a sleek ponytail with the caption, “INCHES!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back!! She is going to get me.”

The fact that Beyoncé’s mom still does her hair even though Bey is an incredibly wealthy celebrity is super cute, and it would be nice to see more beauty shop content by the mother and daughter duo to gracefully interrupt everyone’s timelines: maybe a video of Ms. Tina laying down Beyoncé’s edges, greasing her scalp—or even washing her hair, if that’s something Queen Bey allows.

Until then, please enjoy being shook at just how regular Beyoncé is.