Beyonce Has No Trouble with Levi’s Stadium Turf During Super Bowl Halftime Show

While many of the football players in cleats had trouble keeping their footing on the turf during the first half of Super Bowl 50, Beyonce had no problem dancing in high-heeled boots right in the middle of the field. Although Coldplay were the headliners of the halftime show, Bruno Mars and Beyonce came on to inject some much-needed life into the show.

Where Michael Oher was sliding all over the place in studded cleats, Beyonce strutted around during a performance of her newly-dropped single “Formation.” She did, however, almost bust her ass once she got on stage, but was able to save herself—pretty gracefully, by the way—at the last second.

Videos by VICE

[CBS]