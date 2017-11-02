Beyonce Is Starring in the ‘Lion King’ Remake

Beyonce has confirmed on Facebook what’s been rumoured for months: that she’ll be starring in a remake of Disney’s The Lion King, voicing the character of Nala, the lioness who ends up marrying Simba.

This decision was presumably given serious thought, considering Beyonce’s last major film – in Austin Powers in Goldmember – is no doubt a source of much shame. But hey: exciting!

Joining Beyonce are Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as villain Scar, Eric Andre as the hyena Azizi, John Oliver as Zazu and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, among others. And rightfully so, it’s being hailed as the ” blackest Disney movie ever”.

The movie – scheduled for release in July of 2019 – is reportedly going to look similar to another recent Disney remake, The Jungle Book, in which A-listers voiced photorealistic animations of animals.

Director Jon Favreau – who also directed The Jungle Book reboot – said “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life.”