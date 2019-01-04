Beyoncé and Jay-Z Helped the Louvre Break Attendance Records

The world stops when Beyoncé or JAY-Z release music and when they come together as The Carters the impact is even more earthshaking. Last June, the couple released the visual for “APESHIT,” a stunning visual shot at The Louvre about where black art, specifically rap, is able to exist. Now, the Parisian museum is crediting the Carters for the 10.2 million visitors—a 25 percent increase from its last record-holding year, 2012.

“The Beyoncé video, like the opening of the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi, ensured that the Louvre was talked about across the world, and one of the consequences of that is the spectacular rise in visitor numbers last year,” The Louvre’s director Jean-Luc Martinez told a French radio station.

According to a report from The Guardian, The Louvre’s record-breaking year can be attributed to the interest generated by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We’re sure you’ve seen the memes. The museum even curated a tour following the video, where you could visit the exhibits featured in “APESHIT” in person. Not only are the visitor numbers high, but according to The Guardian the museum-goers ages are skewing younger with 50 percent of its visitors under the age of 30.

Are we surprised that The Carters made museums cool again? Not at all. The power of the Beyhive is nothing to play with.

