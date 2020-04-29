Beyoncé Just Made Life Better By Rapping on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’

Ever since a black and white photo of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surfaced earlier this year, fans have been wondering what it would take to get the two Houston hotties on the same record. Luckily for us, the wait is over. Beyoncé, the original Houston hot girl, hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s TikTok-friendly hit “Savage,” and it was worth the anticipation.

In March, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that a dispute over her contract with Houston label 1501 Certified Entertainment meant she couldn’t release new music; that dispute was ultimately resolved. Since then, she’s released Suga, a prelude to her debut album that introduced the world to another one of her rap personas. We may never know what prompted Beyoncé to hop on “Savage,” but a co-sign from Queen Bey is an indication of Megan’s staying power. Securing collaborations with Nicki Minaj, and now Beyoncé, before releasing her debut album is no small endeavor.

For decades, Beyoncé has displayed her ability to be great at practically everything, and that includes rapping. “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby you don’t feel my pain,” she raps. With a new verse from Megan and some cocky bars from Beyoncé, the shelf life of “Savage” just went up. So if you never learned the moves to the song’s challenge on TikTok, here’s your chance.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE.