Beyoncé Makes Grammy History as First Artist Ever to Reach 100 Nominations

Beyoncé continues to be one of the most decorated artists of the 21st century. On November 16, 2026, “Queen Bey” reached another milestone when she became the first artist ever to land 100 lifetime Grammy nominations. She achieved this when her bonus track, “Morning Dew (Donk)” was nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance. The bonus track was included on the special 20th anniversary edition of her 2006 album B’Day, released on July 4, 2026.

This milestone coincides with her previous achievement, becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. Beyoncé has won a historic 35 Grammy Awards. As far as nominations, Beyonce remains in the lead with 100 nominations. Second to that is her husband, Jay-Z, who has received 89 nominations and 25 wins. In third place, Paul McCartney holds 86 nominations and 19 wins.

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Previously, in 2025, Beyoncé earned the most nominations in a single year when she earned 11 nominations for her album, Cowboy Carter. She won in three categories in 2025, which put her at 25 total wins, becoming the most-honored Grammy winner of all time.

Women Dominate the 2027 Grammy Nominations

Aside from Beyoncé’s historic nomination, women as a whole are making history at the 2027 Grammys. All six artists with the most nominations are women. This includes Rosalia, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo. RAYE tied Beyoncé’s record of 11 nominations by a woman in a single year. Rosalia earned nine nominations, with the rest earning seven nominations each.

For her 100th Grammy nomination, Beyoncé goes up against heavy hitters in the R&B Solo Performance categories. These include “Out The Window” by Kehlani, “Let Me” by Victoria Monét, “Pressha” by Jill Scott, and “What You Need” by Tems. In July 2026, Beyoncé’s single “Morning Dew (Donk)” peaked at No. 6 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. While the date is set and nominations have been announced, a host has yet to be named. Additionally, there is no word as to who will be performing that evening as well.

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