Here’s Some Pretty Solid Evidence that Beyoncé Probably Isn’t ‘Vegan’ Anymore

All her fans want to know is what Beyoncé eats. Is that too much to ask?

The singer has been known to throw a tantalizingly puzzling lyric into a song—the true identity of “Becky with the good hair” remains a mystery, after all. But trying to get to the bottom of her eating habits can drive a fan truly mad.

Almost exactly a year ago, Queen Bey appeared on Good Morning America, where she extolled the virtues of a plant-based diet. She said she was a true believer in something called 22 Days Nutrition, a plan developed by one Marco Borges, an exercise physiologist.

Borges is a vegan, and promises that by eating only plant-based food for 22 days, you too can “transform your life.” Beyoncé tried his plan and was so thrilled with it— “I felt like my skin was really firm… and the weight stayed off”—she told Good Morning America.

About the vegan lifestyle that Borges recommends, Beyoncé said, “I am not naturally the thinnest woman… I have struggled since a young age with diets. Once I tried the 22-day program, I’m like, this is something I have to share with everyone.”

Share she did and everyone went crazy: Beyoncé is a vegan! Beyoncé is a vegan! Cows worldwide let out a sigh of relief.

But then, on an extended 22 Days Nutrition video, Beyoncé said, “Now, you know, I still eat meat and it’s all about balance, but absolutely I make better choices.”

Jeez, Beyoncé: Meat or no meat? Or just some meat? Fans were left to figure it out themselves.

Until now, that is.

Last week, Beyoncé reportedly ordered £1000 worth of meat to be delivered to her team before her Formation tour performed in Manchester, England. That’s the equivalent of $1,300 of well-marbled animal flesh, not to put too fine a point on it.

The staggering order sent W.H. Frost, a local butcher, into a tizzy: “Working for Beyoncé is grueling labor but she makes sure her team are well fed,” an unnamed source from the shop reportedly told The Sun. The order consisted of 200 gammon steaks, 200 chicken thighs, 140 chicken supremes and 100 boneless chicken fillets. For the Yankees out there, a gammon steak is a smoked or cured hunk of the hind leg of a pig. Not exactly vegan.

Another lovely order this morning for Beyonce… #butchertothestars pic.twitter.com/xJmDbBJ3pC — LEE HORSLEY FROST (@frostybutcher) July 5, 2016

“The butcher’s shop was in a bit of a panic, as the order came in last minute, but they were told it had come personally from Beyoncé and had to be met before she took to the stage on Tuesday,” a source told The Sun.

Seems as though Beyoncé is off the vegan bandwagon. But, as Borges says in his promotional video, “We should love more and judge less.”

Sorry, cows. The Bey-hive—a notoriously tough crowd—may be adding a new emoji to their repertoire and it’s got your picture on it.