“We Need Everyone to Respect Our Lives:” Beyonce Releases Statement on Alton Sterling and Philando Castile Shootings



Photo By Daniel Vesco/ Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce posted an open letter to her official website today. The letter, which takes up the entire front page of the site, is a pointed response to the killings of Alton Sterling from Baton Rouge and Philando Castile from Falcon Heights, Minnesota in the last two days. It opens with, “We are sick and tired of the killings of young men and women in our communities.” It goes on to say that this is “not a plea to all police officers but toward any human being who fails to value life.” There is also a link provided on the page for anyone who wants to contact a congressman. This statement follows many others that have come out in the last day, including Joey Bada$$ and Drake. Read the entire sharply written letter below and on her website:

Videos by VICE

UPDATE: Beyoncé also paused her concert in Glasgow tonight for a moment of silence in memory of the victims of police violence, displaying the names of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and many others onscreen behind her. Many documented it on social media:

Beyonce just paused her Glasgow show for a moment of silence, displaying victims of police brutality #AltonSterling pic.twitter.com/REajdvlmUf — Will (@TheAussieSide) July 7, 2016

@Beyonce just paused her Glasgow show for a moment of silence, displaying victims of police brutality #SayTheirNames #AltonSterling #PhilandoCastile #StopKillingUs A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT

Sarah MacDonald is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.