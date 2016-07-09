Beyoncé Responds to Dallas Shooting, Calls for “Love in the Face of Hate”



Photo via Beyoncé on Instagram

Two days after replacing her website with a powerfully written tribute to Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Beyoncé has taken to Instagram to respond to Thursday’s shooting in Dallas that left five police officers dead and another seven injured.

“Rest in peace to the officers whose lives were senselessly taken yesterday in Dallas,” she wrote next to a video of a waving Texan flag and the names of the officers. “I am praying for a full recovery of the seven others injured. No violence will create peace. Every human life is valuable. We must be the solution. Every human being has the right to gather in peaceful protest without suffering more unnecessary violence. To effect change we must show love in the face of hate and peace in the face of violence.”

Rest in peace to the officers whose lives were senselessly taken yesterday in Dallas. I am praying for a full recovery of the seven others injured. No violence will create peace. Every human life is valuable. We must be the solution. Every human being has the right to gather in peaceful protest without suffering more unnecessary violence. To effect change we must show love in the face of hate and peace in the face of violence. A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 8, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT



