Beyoncé Shuts Down Grand Canyon Landmark for New Music Video

It’s only been a day since Beyoncé released her surprise The Lion King-inspired single “Spirit”, and the Queen Bey continues to stop the world. Video footage shows Beyoncé and her team shooting a music video in the super-exclusive Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon, literally shutting the landmark down.

Havasu Falls is located within Havasupai tribal lands, and the Havasupai tribe only approves 300 passes a day to campers, according to TMZ, so it’s extremely hard to get access to the site. But obviously, those rules mean nothing if you’re Beyoncé.

TMZ reports that the tribe made an exception for Beyoncé and her team to shoot the video at the site for a few hours, becoming the envy of campers who are regularly denied access. Beyoncé can be seen wearing a blue robe near the waterfalls in the camp site.

“The Lion King: The Gift,” an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. “Spirit,” the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight. https://t.co/IbMpQvJ97U pic.twitter.com/AA7Fxl7hb7 — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 9, 2019

While it’s not clear what the video is for, Beyoncé recently announced that’s she’s working on a companion album for The Lion King titled The Lion King: The Gift, which she’ll produce and curate. The album will be released on July 19.