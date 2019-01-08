Beyoncé at Target Is All of Us, Yet None of Us

Beyoncé Knowles Carter may be an international superstar, but that’s not stopping her from making a Target run—while looking flawless.
In a photo captured by Monica Ventura (@monicaav30), the singer was spotted wearing an orange jumpsuit and sunglasses walking down the baby supply aisle of a Westwood, CA Target. For the mother of three, this is not a rare occurrence, as the singer has been spotted multiple times over the years in mega-chain stores, once buying $50 gift cards for people at a Tewksbury, MA Wal-Mart in 2013.
While it’s unclear what she purchased, fans were ecstatic about her visit, even if they weren’t at the location in person.
Chrissy Teigen even jumped in on the chatter to plug her new knife collection, available at Target. “Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives,” she joked.
None of us know the time nor place when Queen Bey will next descend upon us mere mortals while shopping in a Target, but thanks to the example she set for Target fashion looks, we do know to dress more appropriately for the occasion, just in case.