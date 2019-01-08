Beyoncé at Target Is All of Us, Yet None of Us

Beyoncé Knowles Carter may be an international superstar, but that’s not stopping her from making a Target run—while looking flawless.



https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1082414973861666817

In a photo captured by Monica Ventura (@monicaav30), the singer was spotted wearing an orange jumpsuit and sunglasses walking down the baby supply aisle of a Westwood, CA Target. For the mother of three, this is not a rare occurrence, as the singer has been spotted multiple times over the years in mega-chain stores, once buying $50 gift cards for people at a Tewksbury, MA Wal-Mart in 2013.



While it’s unclear what she purchased, fans were ecstatic about her visit, even if they weren’t at the location in person.



After finding out Beyoncé and myself both shop at Target pic.twitter.com/6EJiaSEXQS — Waiting To Oxtail (@CoreyPTownsend) January 8, 2019

🚨🚨🚨I WAS JUST INFORMED BEYONCÈ WAS AT MY LOCAL TARGET TODAY I WAS THINKING OF GOING BECAUSE I NEED NEW SONICARE BRUSH HEADS BUT THEN I GOT TOO BUSY GODDAMNIT THIS IS DEVASTATING🚨🚨🚨 — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 8, 2019

Beyonce looks fabulously unbothered at Target. Me-I’m wearing faded yoga pants, old college sweatshirt from exhausted mom collection on Target run.😂😂 #momlife https://t.co/ogofidpfkX — Padawan Parents class action suit (@DPMCanty) January 7, 2019

Chrissy Teigen even jumped in on the chatter to plug her new knife collection, available at Target. “Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives,” she joked.



Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

None of us know the time nor place when Queen Bey will next descend upon us mere mortals while shopping in a Target, but thanks to the example she set for Target fashion looks, we do know to dress more appropriately for the occasion, just in case.