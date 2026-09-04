Beyoncé Unveils ‘B’Day’ Reissue on Her Birthday, but the Price Is Forcing Some Would-Be Buyers to ‘Listen in Their Minds’

On July 4, 2026, Beyoncé teased the 20th anniversary edition of her 2006 album B’Day. She did this by releasing a new song, “Morning Dew (DONK)”, written by Beyoncé with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon. It’s her first new song in two years, dedicated to her loyal fanbase, referred to as the “BeyHive.” On September 4, 2026, Beyoncé released a special 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of B’Day on her actual birthday. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turns 45 today, born on this day in 1981.

Her sophomore album, B’Day, debuted at No. 1 following its release on September 1, 2006. Among the album’s six singles, “Irreplaceable” became her fourth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Determined to keep R&B at the forefront, she told Rolling Stone, “It was important to me that we used live instruments. Hip-hop was taking over at the time, but I was fighting to preserve the bridges, melodies, harmonies that have always been at the heart of R&B”.

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WHAT’S ALL included in this reissue?

Overall, the expanded digital version of B’Day contains 31 tracks. This includes Beyoncé’s first collaboration with Maluma on “Cupero Tumbao”, which samples Celia Cruz’s “La Negra Tiene Tumbao”. Additionally, Beyoncé received approval from Selena’s estate to include the “Queen of Tejano Music” on the duet, “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor)”. This remastered reissue also includes previously unreleased tracks such as “Creole”, “Back Up”, “Lost Yo Mind”, and “Can I Watch You” featuring Pharrell Williams.

For vinyl listeners, this 20th anniversary deluxe edition comes at a steep price. It contains 4 LPs, pressed on Bayou Blue vinyl. It includes a 60-page booklet and 2 double-sided collectible art prints, all for a whopping price of $150. This led one fan on to comment, “For $150, I will take Beyoncé’s advice and just listen to it in my mind.” Others have also taken to social media to question this price.

That’s not all, though. Beyoncé has also revealed her Bey Keeper Collector’s Box. It’s a limited-edition rustic wooden storage crate, priced at $948.01 to reflect her birthday date. This crate is designed to house the deluxe 20th-anniversary vinyl edition of her album, along with other Beyoncé vinyl releases. Paired with the $150 vinyl set, it all comes to $1,098.01. This collector’s crate is strictly limited to 500 units. This means 500 lucky fans are about to spend way too much money on a vinyl crate.

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