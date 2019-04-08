Beyoncé’s Beychella Concert Doc Will Hit Netflix April 17

BeyHive!! To quote the 1994 hit “Blind” from nü metal ban Korn, are yooouuuuu REAADDDYYYYY???

The wild-ass streets of the internet were brought a moment of joyousness last night when Netflix tweeted out an announcement for, well, something around Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella performance. The teaser image simply read Homecoming, written in the same font used on all of Bey’s Coachella merch and costumes, so the people of Twitter came to a very exciting conclusion: Beyoncé is coming. What was coming though was uncertain: a possible documentary (?), concert film (?), 15-hour slam poetry reading from various fans about the experience of that night (?). But as of Monday morning, we learned via a teaser video dropped in the early a.m. that Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is an “intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance [that] reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Videos by VICE

Again, I ask, are yooouuuuu REAADDDYYYYY???



Last year, Bey headlined both weekends of the music festival, and stans around the world either powered through their weird molly sweats or gathered before their laptops to marvel in the majesty of our queen giving us plebs two hours of EVERYTHING—An HBCU-themed performance complete with marching band, dancers, a drop in from J. Balvin, motherfucking Solange coming on to dance on the extended version of “Get Me Bodied,” all the hits, some of the deep cuts, a goosebump-inducing version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a celebration of Black excellence and expression, and all of our collective screams. How any of us survived after such a slaying is beyond science. SCIENCE! Will this concert doc be greater than The Last Waltz? Probably. That’s it. No punchline.

We should’ve known that when Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter gifted the hot-ass California desert and the world with arguably the all-time greatest live performance by an artist (eat shit, Mozart!) that it wasn’t going to be just a two-and-done thing. She gives and she gives and on April 17, she will give again. Cancel your plans, start googling “Beyoncé-themed cocktails,” and tell your mom you love her but to not expect you to pick up the phone during for a 24-hour period of viewing and recovery.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Alex Zaragoza on Twitter .