Beyonce’s New Album ‘Lemonade’ Is Now Available for Streaming

The wait is finally over. Last week, Beyonce dropped a mysterious trailer for “Lemonade” to her YouTube page, pointing to an HBO World Premiere event. Tonight it happened, which was a huge spectacle of a short film, and a righteous follow up to her most recent release “Formation.” The record features a variety of guests including Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, James Blake, and The Weeknd. It’s a massive, conceptual record, and it’s absolutely everything we’ve been waiting for.

UPDATE 4/24: Tidal has now put the album up for purchase, available with the film for $17.99, and you can purchase here. The New York Times is reporting the album will be available for purchase on iTunes at midnight tonight.

Stream the whole thing below.