Beyond ‘Breaking Bad’: 5 Music Videos Featuring the Late RJ Mitte

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for portraying Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has passed away. The nature of his death has not been officially disclosed.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” read a statement shared with PEOPLE by one of Mitte’s reps.

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SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 14: Actor RJ Mitte, actress Anna Gunn and actor Bryan Cranston attend AMC’s “Breaking Bad” Season 5 Premiere during Comic-Con International 2012 at Reading Cinemas Gaslamp on July 14, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

“RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad,” the statement added. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

“Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s,” Mitte’s reps continued. “He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

RJ Mitte was 34 years old at the time of his death

Their statement concluded: “At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones.”

While he was best known for his role on Breaking Bad, Mitte also starred in many other TV shows and movies. His most recent project was the 2025 indie drama film Westhampton.

Additionally, Mitte made appearances in a number of music videos by artists like Hollywood Undead and The Voice contestant Kameron Marlowe. Scroll down to see five of Mitte’s most memorable music video appearances.

“Dead Bite” by Hollywood Undead (2013)

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First up, we have “Dead Bite” by rap-rock stalwarts Hollywood Undead. For this song, the band put together a dark music video with a bunch of adult film stars in its supporting cast.

It stars Mitte as a guy who winds up in an Eyes Wide Shut-esque party, complete with masked partygoers in a salacious environment.

“Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World” by Steel Panther (2013)

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Mitte’s second music video of 2013 was a cameo in Steel Panther’s “Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World”.

Essentially, it’s the glam-metal band having a backyard party where all bets are off because The Devil (comedian/actor Rob Riggle) told them the world was ending and they aren’t allowed in Hell.

“If I Get High” by Nothing But Thieves (2016)

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A few years after his first two music videos, Mitte appeared in one for Nothing But Thieves: “If I Get High”. The narrative follows a young man trying to deal with the loss of his mother while doing his best to survive an abusive father

All art is up for interpretation, but this story seems to end with Mitte’s character dying in some manner and going on to be with his mother in the afterlife.

“In The Dark” by 3 Doors Down (2016)

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Also in 2016, Mitte starred in the music video for 3 Doors Down’s “In The Dark”. Directed by Magnus Jonsson and Martin Landgreve, Mitte plays a man in over his head with a fiery woman who’s hell-bent on wrecking his life. But, just maybe, it’s all a dream?

“Never Really Know” by Kameron Marlowe (2024)

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Last, and by far the most emotional and devastating, is Kameron Marliow’s “Never Really Know”. A beautiful and haunting track, the song is about how we’re all going through things that others can’t see.

In the music video, Mitte portrays a man with substance abuse who is having a hard time finding a job. Ultimately, his addiction claims his life.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images