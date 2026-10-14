Bhad Bhabie Reveals Unexpected Career Plans After Cancer Battle

Instead of “catching her outside”, we’ll soon catch Bhad Bhabie in an entirely different setting. Back in 2016, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, went viral after appearing on Dr. Phil with her mother. The episode focused on her behavioral issues, and she famously spoke her catchphrase into existence: “Catch me outside, how ’bout dat?”

Following her appearance on the show, Bregoli became a rapper. She released her debut single, “These Heaux”, on August 24, 2017, becoming the youngest female rapper to have a single debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond her rap career, Bhad Bhabie also launched an OnlyFans account on her 21st birthday, which drew significant media attention.

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The now 23-year-old Bregoli has announced a new career. On Sunday, October 11, 2026, she posted a picture to X. In the photo, Bregoli is wearing scrubs. She states in the caption, “They said I’m rich and bored. I’ve been working on getting my nurse license. I love the med field.” This decision comes after she revealed a cancer diagnosis in late 2024. The rapper has been fighting blood cancer.

Bregoli’s Mother Comes To Her Defense Following Cancer Diagnosis in 2024

In 2024, after Bregoli’s cancer diagnosis went viral, her mother took to social media to respond to negativity. She stated on Instagram, “Let me say this: social media has become an app where people think they can come on here and say the most vile things and think it’s funny because they’re hiding behind a screen. That’s the lowest form of anything. Babies don’t ask to get cancer; the elderly don’t ask to get – nobody asks to get cancer.”

She went on to add, “Don’t come on her with your b*lls so mighty, saying ‘Oh yeah, that’s your karma,’ because it just might be yours. Don’t ever say something about someone unless you’ve experienced it. Let me tell you something: play with me every day. Don’t come after my kid. Don’t come after my family.”

We can definitely see where Bregoli gets her fiery attitude, the same attitude that coined the term “catch me outside.” Her mother isn’t messing around either, as she’s a breast cancer survivor. Despite their appearance on Dr. Phil, Bregoli and her mother are notably close.

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage