Bibio Shares New Track, Announces New Album Next Year on Warp

It’s been a minute since we last heard Warp-affiliated producer Bibio in full-length form, with Silver Wilkinson coming out back in 2013. Fans will rejoice to know, then, that Stephen James Wilkinson has taken to SoundCloud to release a new track and announce that his next album will come out in 2016 on Warp.

“Petals” finds the English producer in a typically hazy and and plaintive headspace, melancholically decorating the track with Boards of Canada-esque backwards guitar and synth flourishes. Stream the track below, and be sure to pick up the forthcoming reissues of two Bibio fan favorites: 2005’s Fi and 2009’s Ambivalence Avenue, due to drop November 27 on Warp. The single artwork and lyrics follow after the jump.

