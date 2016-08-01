Bichkraft’s Home Studio Set Up Sounds Like a Dystopian Air B&B Listing

The presser for Bichkraft’s new album Shadoof, mentions that the Ukrainian four-piece recorded in a home built studio on a debris strewn lot in the hilly Roshinskiy neighborhood of Kiev. Surrounded by “piles of broken classical LPs, discarded winter coats and Soviet-era refrigerators” the post-apocalyptic Air B&B type listing sounds as cold and stark as their music.

Dima Novichenko, Jenia Bichowski, Serzh Kupriychuk, and Jenia Machina – make music that has been compared to Spacemen 3, the Jesus & Mary Chain, Big Black and Total Control. The video for the psychedelic shoegaze on “Stain of Rest” even looks like the blurry static of J&MC’s Darklands album cover.

‘Shadoof’ is available now from Wharf Cat records.