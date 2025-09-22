Big Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Leak Possibly Reveals Major New Feature

I know not every game needs multiplayer. And I don’t even think Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel needs it. But I’ll tell you this: I can’t wait to see how it goes.

Because if CD Projekt Red gives us some real deal netrunning with some friends? There’s a classic on the way.

A JOB POSTING REVEALED CYBERPUNK 2077 SEQUEL’S MULTIPLAYER

Spotted by IGN, a new job posting for a lead network engineer has popped up for the Boston studio handling the sequel. In the posting, CD Projekt Red states that they are looking for someone to “develop and optimize multiplayer systems, including matchmaking.”

Let’s be honest, PvP in the Cyberpunk universe would go pretty crazy. But that seems like a pretty simple extrapolation from that. What I’m really excited about is the potential for PvE.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

I think you can do some pretty remarkable things with the Cyberpunk sequel’s online component, and the one thing I’m hoping for above all else is raids. Some high-level hacking timed out with a team of friends with some combat in between sounds like some elite gaming to me.

The posting also makes a point that the goal of the position is to “address challenges related to latency, bandwidth usage, and server performance.” Obviously, latency would be an issue regardless, but I feel that in the event of a raid, ensuring that everything can time out correctly would be priority number one.

It’s worth keeping in mind that there is no official confirmation of multiplayer in the Cyberpunk sequel. So, until we get some official news, I’m just spitballing ideas. But it’s not like these things are improbable if we do get it.

We’ll have to wait and see.