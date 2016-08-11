Hear Big Eyes Take Control with Their New Album, ‘Stake My Claim’

Photo: Jesse Riggins

New York City has a rich legacy of rock acts from the Ramones to the Rapture, but what have you done for us lately, Big Apple? Enter Brooklyn’s Big Eyes, whose latest album, Stake My Claim, merges elements of melodic punk with a garage sensibility. “‘Stake My Claim’ is about putting your foot down and stepping forward, “the band’s frontwoman Kait Eldrigde says of the title track. “It’s about taking control of your life and not letting people take advantage of your insecurities. It’s about taking a long hard look at your life and working out the kinks.”

Stake My Claim, which will be released on August 19 on Don Giovanni Records sees Big Eyes paralleling that message sonically by expanding their guitar arrangements and taking things to new peaks via palm-muted perfection and instantly infectious choruses. Catch Big Eyes on tour thie month. Dates below.