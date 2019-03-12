Come Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with Big Freedia and House of LaBeija

The transgender community is vibrant, creative, and resilient. Despite a world stacked against us, we persist, we survive, we are seen. It is necessary to invest in the living work of trans artists, creators, and organizations who help our community thrive.

So, join Broadly for EUPHORIA, a Trans Day of Visibility celebration focused on the joy of feeling authentically seen. On Saturday, March 30th we are going all out to highlight the lives of transgender people, and have packed the day with some of our favorite artists and organizations. There will also be pickles.

Videos by VICE

Come in the afternoon for photo booths, a fair of trans-centered businesses, an interactive installation highlighting trans history, a reading and book release by artist and writer Rin Kim, and a conversation with Alok, Tyler Ford, and Tourmaline. Then stay for a dance party with bounce music icon Big Freedia, House of LaBeija, and Discwoman’s br0nz3_g0dd3ss.

This event is for everyone, but it’s especially for trans and non-binary people—so, if you are a member of the community and can’t afford a ticket, please email experiences@vice.com. While we can’t guarantee admission for everyone who reaches out, we will do our best to accommodate everyone we can.

For those who have the means and want to help others come celebrate, buy them a ticket, too. If you would like to contribute to Broadly’s pool of tickets reserved for members of the trans and non-binary community in financial need, please select the “Sponsor an Attendee” ticket option.

Tickets to Euphoria are on sale now, here.