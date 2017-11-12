Loaded Cheeseburger French Fries Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
kosher salt, to taste
1 pound|475 grams ground beef
fries
1 large yellow onion, ¾ diced, ¼ grated
1-2 pickles, thinly sliced
1-2 cups cheese sauce
½ head iceberg lettuce, shredded
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
special sauce, to serve
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the beef and cook, stirring and breaking up the pieces, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm.
- To assemble, place your fries on a platter. Top with the meat, onions, and pickles. Drizzle with the cheese sauce and sprinkle with the lettuce and sesame seeds. Serve with the special sauce on the side.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.