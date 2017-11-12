VICE
Loaded Cheeseburger French Fries Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil
kosher salt, to taste
1 pound|475 grams ground beef
fries
1 large yellow onion, ¾ diced, ¼ grated
1-2 pickles, thinly sliced
1-2 cups cheese sauce
½ head iceberg lettuce, shredded
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
special sauce, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the beef and cook, stirring and breaking up the pieces, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm.
  2. To assemble, place your fries on a platter. Top with the meat, onions, and pickles. Drizzle with the cheese sauce and sprinkle with the lettuce and sesame seeds. Serve with the special sauce on the side.

