Mad Decent-Affiliated Producer Big Makk Has Died in a Car Crash

Orlando-based DJ and producer Big Makk was one of three people to die in a car crash in Casselberry, Florida on Monday morning. He was in the front passenger seat when the car drove into a tree across the street from All Faiths Memorial Park Cemetery just before 7 AM, bursting into flames; witnesses told police that the car appeared to be speeding significantly over the speed limit, reports WESH Orlando.

The producer was 22 and his real name was Samisoni Koroitamudu; he was known for music released on established labels like Dim Mak and Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint. He also had a weekly tropical bass residency called Shake ‘n Bass at an Orlando club called Backbooth.

A 26-year-old man named Alexander Rivera has been identified as the driver, while the third victim has yet to be named by authorities.

Michael Lambie, friend of Koroitamudu’s, has set up a GoFundMe initiative to collect $20,000 for his funeral. At the time of publishing, 224 people have contributed a total of $19,205. “The goal of this GoFundMe is to make sure his family does not suffer financially from losing their son,” says Lambie on the fundraiser’s page.

