Congo Natty Has Remixed Big Narstie’s “BDL Anthem” and Holy Shit

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK.

How gassed are you right now? How gassed have you ever been? During the best, most explosive moment of your life, whenever that was, what level of gas would you say you were experiencing? The correct answer, of course, is: not as much as Big Narstie. There is nobody on earth able to achieve the amount of gas that Big Narstie is capable of feeling and giving unto others. I mean, look at this video of him in the studio with Robbie Williams earlier in the week. The only other time Robbie Williams has been that pumped just to be in close proximity to someone is when his wife was giving birth.

So you can imagine how gassed we are right now that Big Narstie’s “BDL Anthem” has been remixed by Congo Natty—a.k.a. Rebel MC, living legend of UK music—and it contains more vibes than Samantha off of Sex and the City‘s bedside drawer. You can watch the official video for the remix below, featuring a large crowd of people turning up, Congo Natty chilling the fuck out, and Big Narstie prowling around in a customised football shirt that says “BENTEKKERS” on the back.

Bliss.