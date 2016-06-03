Babes, Bentekkers, Benz: Big Narstie Has Dropped a Mission Statement in “BDL Anthem”

“You know that Big Narstie fellow, yeah? Jumping around on your YouTube channel, squealing about the base? Lumbering into the rave and blowing weed into your face? Well, some of us have had enough. Yeah, that’s right. We’ve had it up to here with Big Narstie. He’s really driven us up the wall. And you know what, on our watch – we’re not having it anymore. We are done.”

That’s the general sentiment from the beginning of Big Narstie’s latest video, “BDL Anthem”, which features a bunch of men in suits bickering about the effect Big Narstie has had on the youth of today and how, well, “it’s all gotten a little too personal”. These lads then kidnap Narstie, tie him to a chair and put a bag on his face. Which is all a little unfair, really. Narstie’s worst crime is bringing joy and unity into the hearts of his fan-base. And is that even a crime? Isn’t that a gift? A present from God?

As the follow-up to Narstie’s recent collaboration with Craig David “When The Bassline Drops” and his single “Hello Hi”, the track is a mission statement of sorts, tying together his Bass Defence League movement and setting it to a backdrop of council estates, Mercedez Benz saloons, babes, and a shirt emblazoned with “Bentekkers”. Here’s what Narstie had to say about it:

“A lot of people always ask me “what’s BDL? Is it just a music gimmick?” It’s not. BDL is a movement, and this song is the mandate. It’s broken down a lot of social barriers. From ghetto kids to middle class, white university kids. It’s a society of people with the same thoughts and morals of life. It’s a bridging of gaps between identities within England. Even on the Craig David song, my message hadn’t changed. BDL is the voice of the people”

Watch below: