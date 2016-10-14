Big Narstie on STDs and the Furry Temptress

A little over a year ago we released what has come to be known as Noisey’s magnum opus: a film about Big Narstie, where he remains shirtless for a vast percentage of screen time, at Fresh Island festival in Croatia. If you haven’t seen it, it is a work of art; Narstie rides on a jet-ski, catches some rays by the pool, at one point we strap a camera to his head and watch as he tumbles, free-falling from a bungee jumping platform.
This year we decided to recapture the magic. Well, not exactly the magic – lightning doesn’t strike twice. Instead we decided to head to this year’s Fresh Island to ask Big Narstie to respond to YouTube comments on last year’s video in the latest episode of our The People Vs… series. As you can see from the headline above, there is some talk of chlamydia so please leave this page if you can’t handle such discussions. We’re also releasing this today to celebrate Big Narstie’s Base Invaders, a new video game that involves lots of spliff and running away from the police. Warrior!
