Big Papi Mashes Taters, Hits Glorious 600th Double for Red Sox Win

So you’re telling me that David Ortiz—the biggest of papi’s—is 40 years-old? And he’s about to retire? I dunno, man—I dunno. Seems to me like Big Papi’s only just hitting his stride right now.

In today’s game against the Astros, Ortiz was practically a one-man show, using his bat tip to mash up a sumptuous serving of taters in the third (above), then went for an RBI triple, and then—lord, then—he landed his 600th career double to win the game in the 11th?! He was practically playing accomplishment bingo out there—he was only a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Videos by VICE

Just take a look at this deep cut with a runner and two outs in the 9th that found a sweet, sweet spot just outside the outstretched glove of a laid-out Jake Marisnick. It’s Ortiz’s 19th career triple, but the first 9th-inning triple in his life. Count it.

The game later stretched out to the 11th inning, where he went on to finish out another monumental career accomplishment: his 600th double. That makes him one shy of Barry Bonds at 15th of all time. (Though he’s got to go for 192 morein order to top current record-holder Tris Speaker.) Oh yeah, and Papi’s timing couldn’t have been any better, as it clinched the win for the Red Sox. (Does it even matter that they won at this point?)

But in case the win did matter to you, here’s a little breakdown of the Red Sox’s odds for you in relation to Papi’s at bats:

Ortiz’s last 2 at bats:

win expectancy 10% –> 63%

win expectancy 61% –> 100%

— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 14, 2016

That’s going from 10 percent to 100 percent in two at-bats. It’s the month of the old man. First, we’ve got Bartolo’s first career homer, and then this? What other records—personal or otherwise—are these geezers going to break?