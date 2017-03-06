Big Papi Takes You on Swivel Chair Tour of His Retirement, And It’s All Good

At Papis house pic.twitter.com/ki6FastI2r

David Ortiz wants you to know that his retirement is going well, so he decided to give you a tour of what it’s like—swivel chair, entourage, cigar, and all.

“This is how we do it at Papi’s house—all day,” Big Papi says as he pivots back and forth roughly 70 degrees, cigar billowing smoke out of a perfectly etched break in his thick beard, which follows his mouth line. The lower part of his beard line suggests a distinction between his jaw and his neck, but it seems like that’s getting harder to find nowadays. He then lowers us—the camera—down to the bunched up folds of his stomach and t-shirt, which reads, “Make your own luck.”

As he spins around what looks like a two-car garage with a Dominican Republic flag mat and a U.S. flag mat, Bad Bunny’s anthem about getting worse, “Soy Peor,” blasts out of a speaker sitting comfortably on a leather couch. Don’t worry. Big Papi isn’t getting worse, nor is he alone—he reveals two homies chilling on their own seats. They throw down. This isn’t an MTV “Cribs” episode. He cares not for showing you any lavish bedrooms or cars or pools. He just wants you to know that his life is chill as fuck, and that you’re always invited over. Gracias, Papi.