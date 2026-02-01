Big Sean Explains Why Drake Advised Him to Get a Vocal Coach to Help His Rapping

It takes tremendous skill to be truly great at rapping. A rapper has to hone the craft, from the delivery to the flow. Even subtle things like breath control will differentiate on stage and in the studio. After over 15 years in the game, Big Sean has made marked improvements in his rapping ability. None of this would’ve come true if he wasn’t a student of the game. His ability to listen to his contemporaries ensured he would open up new skills in his game at every turn.

One such example happened over ten years ago when the Detroit rapper was working with Drake. When working on their 2015 collab “Blessings,” the 6 God emphasized the importance of breath control. Consequently, he recommended a vocal coach to unlock new areas of his rapping. “I do vocal warmups and everything. I ain’t gon’ lie, that boy Drake was the one who put me on to vocal warmups,” Big Sean admitted in an interview with Ebro. “He was like ‘you need to get you a vocal coach.’ When we was doing ‘All Me’ or ‘Blessings,’ he was like ‘get you a vocal coach.’”

Big Sean Recalls How Drake’s Advice Led Him to Getting a Vocal Coach

As much as Sean shows love to Drake, he’s not afraid to poke fun at him either. Fans were poking fun at the Dark Sky Paradise artist over his abs back in July 2025. This caused them to compare it to Drake, who has been ruthlessly ridiculed over his physique. Rather than get butt-hurt about it, Big Sean teased that he has love for those who get fake abs but he worked hard for his. He just happens to look a certain way that might make people question it.

“Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol,” Sean said. “I got love for the fake an community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this sh*t is getting way outta hand.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Ebro and Complex, Big Sean also said he’s ready for someone to challenge him in a Verzuz setting. “I haven’t thought about it that deep! Any of my peers, I’m with it. I got love and admiration for them… but whatever it’s gonna be, I would intend to win,” he emphasized.