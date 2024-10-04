Bigfoot Sighting… or Jack Link’s Sasquatch Costume?

Bigfoot has finally been spotted… or so says one Oklahoma man.

On Thursday, a guy. named Emmanuel Alfaro shared a TikTok clip claiming he’d found the elusive mythical being in Parallel Forest. It’s an exceptionally clear video for an alleged Bigfoot sighting. As of Friday morning, the viral video has more than 650K likes and over 7,500 comments.

@e_man580 Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a fucking Bigfoot on camera in parallel forest. I wakes just doing some sight seeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. Im still shaking as I type this. #bigfoot #sighting #oklahoma #parallelforest #fyp #scared ♬ original sound – E_ManAlfaro

“Scariest moment of my life, and I really think I caught a fucking Bigfoot on camera at Parallel Forest,” he narrated. “I was just doing some sightseeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. I’m still shaking as I type this.”

Unfortunately, no one is buying the latest “discovery” of Bigfoot. Sasquatch has become such a paranormal golden goose of sorts that cryptid trackers call him “overhyped.” And actually, he’s not that elusive anymore. There have been Bigfoot sightings in all 50 states. There’s even a tracking map for it.

The downside of producing a crystal-clear Bigfoot video is that Bigfoot is extremely goofy-looking. People called him out for looking like the Sasquatch Halloween costume from the classic Jack Link’s commercials. Personally, I think he looks more like Daryl from the Progressive commercial.

A Bigfoot sighting in Parallel Forest is pretty fitting, though. Located in Oklahoma’s Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Parallel Forest is known for its unnaturally aligned trees, which has sparked various theories about its origin and purpose, ranging from government experiments to supernatural phenomena.

In the end, this Bigfoot video is nothing more than a briefly viral TikTok clip that gained more attention than it probably deserved. See: me writing about it. But! I still have to applaud the effort of the creator. He strung us along just enough, keeping everyone just a little bit hopeful that somewhere out there, the truth is still waiting to be discovered.