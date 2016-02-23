Bilal Talks About His Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on Today’s ‘Daily VICE’

On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we sit down with singer and songwriter Bilal to talk about his use of socially-conscious music to spread political awareness and his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. Then Collectively heads to Flash Factory, a previously abandoned nightclub refurbished with with sustainable materials, and VICE Sports explains why Duggar Baucom took a job coaching the worst college basketball team in history.

