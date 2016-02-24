Bill and Melinda Gates DJing a Rave Will Make You Glad to be a Mac User

There was a period of time where Apple’s entire identity was predicated on the notion that the company was a young, cool, white guy, and PCs were some fucking schmo who liked to do spreadsheets. Fucking spreadsheets bro, come on we’re making videos and doing extreme sports.

Well, it seems that stereotype was not entirely unfounded if you looked for a moment at Bill Gates, the creator of Windows and de facto king of pocket protectors. And it’s precisely that character who showed up to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show last night.

So, what activity could possibly provide the greatest degree of cultural contrast for a liver-spotted code jockey wearing a pink sweater in 2016? DJing electronic music, or course. There is literally nothing cooler or more culturally significant than that in the world right now—not Razor scooters, not leather jogging pants, not Kim Kardashian emojis. The results are as embarrassing as you might expect.

DJing is cool; Bill Gates is not. We all know Tim Cook would have thrown down a sick Italo-disco set given half a chance.

Gigen Mammoser is on Twitter.

