Party On, Dudes! Bill & Ted 3 Is Officially Happening

Four score and a quarter-century ago, two San Dimas High School stoners set forth upon a most excellent adventure in a phone booth time machine to pass history, save the world, and party on, dudes. Now, it looks like Wyld Stallyns are going to do it all again. On Tuesday, Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are officially onboard to bring Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan back for a brand-new Bill & Ted movie, 26 years after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey hit theaters.

The upcoming movie, currently titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, is based on a script by the franchise’s original creators, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot, who helmed the criminally underrated Galaxy Quest, is onboard to direct. It sounds, in the immortal words of the film’s heroes, most bodacious.

Videos by VICE

The sequel will reportedly pick up a few decades later, with Bill and Ted squarely in middle age and still struggling to live up to Rufus’s prophecy. They have yet to write a hit song, yet to unite the world with the power of rock or whatever, and yet to usher in a glorious future full of wrap-around sunglasses and Clarence Clemons—and the pressure of that unfinished business is weighing on them.



“At 16, you’re told you’re going to save the world, and now you’re 50, and you haven’t done it,” Matheson explained in an interview with PEOPLE last month, before the film had officially gotten the green light. “It affects their marriages and it affects their relationships with their kids and it affects their everything. And then the future actually shows up and is like, ‘You’ve got to do it right now.’”



“It’s kind of like A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted,” Solomon said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” Reeves and Winter said in a statement. “Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm, we’ve got a dream team!”



The announcement didn’t say who else from the original cast is set to return, but it looks like Bill Sadler might be dusting off the board games to reprise his role as Death. No word yet on whether we’ll see Station again, though. The film is still in pre-production and probably a couple years away from hitting theaters so until then, please: Be excellent to each other.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.