Bill Barr Would Still Vote for Trump Even Though Trump Called Him ‘Slow’

William Barr is going to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he’s the Republican nominee, and no amount of personal ridicule is apparently going to change that.

While Barr has maintained he doesn’t want to see Trump be the GOP nominee in 2024, the former attorney general said Monday that he’’d vote for Trump if he is—even though Trump called Barr “slow,” “lethargic,” and “very boring” last week.

Barr, whose memoir, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, is set to be published tomorrow, said in an interview with the Today show that he’d vote for Trump in the general election “because I believe the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party.”

“It’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee [in 2024],” Barr said.

Bill Barr, after saying that Trump lied about the election and caused the attack on Congress, refuses to rule out supporting Trump in 2024 because Democrats are "the greatest threat to the country."

Barr, who served as Attorney General for George H.W. Bush, was Trump’s AG from 2019 until December 2020. He resigned when Trump contested the 2020 election results and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen.

“We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the Associated Press before leaving office.

In recent months, Barr has turned more explicitly critical of Trump. He wrote in his new book that Trump lost the 2020 election due to “self-indulgence and lack of self-control.” He also said Trump’s false election-fraud claims “led to the rioting on Capitol Hill” and described the former president as “off the rails.”

“I told him that all this stuff was bullshit about election fraud,” Barr told NBC News’ Lester Holt in an interview last week. “And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was.”

Barr details how his relationship with former President Trump came to a head after Barr said there was no widespread election fraud.



Barr details how his relationship with former President Trump came to a head after Barr said there was no widespread election fraud.

"He was obviously getting very angry about this," Barr tells @LesterHoltNBC of Trump. The encounter, Barr says, ended in offering his resignation.

The animosity appears to be mutual. Trump, who called Barr a “spineless RINO” last year, sent a letter to Holt last week trashing Barr, Axios reported Monday.

“Bill Barr cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people,” Trump wrote to Holt. “He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great attorney general.”

Trump described Barr’s assertion that there was no election fraud, which has been repeatedly confirmed both by independent audits and other “audits” friendly to Trump, as a “virtual joke” and said Barr “was a big disappointment to me as Attorney General.”

The former president also made a prediction about Barr’s new book. “I would imagine if the book is anything like him,” Trump said, “It will be long, slow, and very boring.”

Asked to respond to Trump’s letter, Barr told the Today show it was “par for the course” and “childish.”

“The president is a man who when he is told something he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and attacks a person personally,” Barr said.