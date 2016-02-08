Bill Clinton Says Bernie Sanders Supporters Are ‘Trolling’ Hillary Fans

Bill Clinton at a rally for Hillary Clinton in 2008. Photo via Flickr user Jayu

Bill Clinton might be getting sick of all those Bernie or Hillary memes. In a speech in New Hampshire on Sunday, the former president came down hard on the Bernie Sanders campaign and called out those among the Vermonter’s fans who’ve launched “profane” attacks on Hillary and her own supporters, as Politico reports.

“Hillary’s opponent has a different view,” Clinton said of Sanders during his speech in Milford, New Hampshire. “It’s a hermetically sealed box. It’s very effective. The system is rigged against you by the big banks, and both parties are in the thrall of the big banks. Anybody who takes money from Goldman Sachs couldn’t possibly be president.”

Clinton’s harshest words were aimed at so-called “Bernie Bros,” whom he assailed for launching brutal online attacks against his wife and her female backers.

“[Hillary’s supporters] have been subject to vicious trolling and attacks that are literally too profane often—not to mention sexist—to repeat.”

In fairness to Sanders, the Vermonter has been fairly clear that he doesn’t appreciate sordid anti-Hillary attacks, saying, “Anybody who is supporting me that is doing the sexist things… we don’t want them.”

Former President Clinton’s speech comes just two days before New Hampshire primary, where Sanders is polling more than a dozen points ahead of Hillary. Tad Devine, a senior advisor for Sanders, responded to Clinton’s speech, telling the New York Times it was “disappointing that President Clinton has decided to launch these attacks.”

“Obviously the race has changed in New Hampshire and elsewhere in recent days,” he continued.