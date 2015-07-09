Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is removing Bill Cosby statues from its various parks as the LAPD investigates up to 39 claims of rape against the 77 year old comedian. But as of this writing, at least one sports organization is yet to cancel its contract with Bill Cosby: the Harlem Globetrotters.

Cosby has had a $1 lifetime contract with the Harlem Globetrotters since 1972, according to the Harlem Globetrotters website. An ESPN article reported this was the first such contract the Globetrotters offered; the second went to Magic Johnson in 2005.

VICE Sports reached out to the Harlem Globetrotters several times to inquire about this contract and if the Globetrotters are reconsidering Cosby’s status with the team, but have yet to receive a reply. As of this writing, Bill Cosby is still a Harlem Globetrotter.

Update (Friday, July 10, 2:50 PM): VICE Sports received the following statement from the Harlem Globetrotters:



The deal with Cosby was made in the 1970s, four ownership groups ago. We have not had any association with him in decades. We have no plans to engage Mr. Cosby now or in the future.