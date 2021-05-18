Tucker Carlson Is Using Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein’s Relationship to Radicalize People Into QAnon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson once again delighted QAnon supporters by hinting that recent revelations about Microsoft CEO Bill Gates’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein are somehow proof that QAnon conspiracy theories about a group of elites running a child sex-trafficking ring are true.

And QAnon believers say the host’s outrageous comments are helping radicalize his viewers.

In a brief clip flagging an upcoming segment about the recent revelations, Carlson appeared to speak directly to his QAnon audience when he mocked those who claimed QAnon was a conspiracy theory.

“So just days after Bill Gates told us on Twitter that he was getting a divorce, there’s new information about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Carlson said before putting on a mocking voice and adding: “Ya know, like those conspiracy theorists say, a small group of really powerful people control the world and have an interest in little kids, it’s just a ‘conspiracy theory.’”

Tucker Carlson uses the latest Bill Gates-Jeffrey Epstein revelations to openly pander to QAnon cultists. pic.twitter.com/uLnjTqgngP — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 18, 2021

Following the announcement of Bill and Melinda French Gates’ decision to divorce, there’ve been multiple reports claiming that a key reason for the split was French Gates’ unhappiness about the relationship between her husband and Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Gates has denied many of the allegations made in recent reports, including the claim that he spoke to Epstein about his marriage problems. There has also been no suggestion that Gates was involved with the underage girls Epstein trafficked to his island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But that didn’t stop Carlson from making the insinuation, and the QAnon followers who watch him were overjoyed by his comments.

“Tucker doing it like only Tucker can,” the administrator of the StormyPatriotJoe channel on Telegram, which has 77,000 followers, wrote under a video of the clip.

That post has been shared widely in QAnon channels on Telegram, and it has been viewed almost 100,000 times. Many QAnon followers expressed their delight at seeing their beliefs validated by the host of the highest-rated program in U.S. cable news history.

“Tucker is back again and red-pilling heavy,” one channel member wrote, while another added: “Tucker is a legend.”

One poster even outlined exactly how Carlson’s comment will help radicalize his audience into QAnon.

“I think people, especially my family [who are] strong conservatives but can’t quite grasp the Q movement, need people like Tucker to realize the bigger picture. He’s relatable. And reliable,” the user said.

This is far from the first time Carlson has endorsed the conspiracy theory.

Back in January, just weeks after QAnon supporters stormed the Capitol, Tucker offered a full-throated defense of the conspiracy movement, saying people should be free to believe in whatever they wanted. Then, in March, he referred to QAnon followers as “gentle people waving American flags.”

Oddly, between those two segments, in February, Carlson made the ridiculous claim that he and his team of researchers could find no reference to QAnon online.

“We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website,” Carlson said. “If it’s out there, we could not find it.”