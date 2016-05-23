David Guetta and Major Lazer Won Big at Billboard Music Awards 2016

The 24th annual Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas Sunday night (May 22), and the results saw electronic music mainstays sweeping up the most coveted prizes in their field. French DJ David Guetta was named Top Dance/Electronic Artist, while Grammy Award-winning producer Zedd‘s True Colors, released last May by Interscope records, was named album of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ‘s inescapable hit “Lean On” snatched up the Best Song title. Although he didn’t win any electronic music awards, it’s notable that Justin Bieber was named Top Male Artist, because his recent career reinvigoration would have been unthinkable without dance-centric beats provided by the likes of American duo Jack Ü (“Where Are Ü Now”) and BloodPop (“Sorry”).

See the full list of winners over at Billboard.



Watch Bieber play a medley of the aforementioned “Sorry” with Purpose cut “Company” below, and flashing back to last year’s awards, did David Guetta and Nicki Minaj’s performance of “Hey Mama” steal from the Burning Man festival’s aesthetic?

