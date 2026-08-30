Billie Eilish Helps Her Brother FINNEAS Tie the Knot by Officiating His Wedding

Pop stars like Billie Eilish can do a lot of different things. Officiating a wedding isn’t one that you might immediately think of. But the 24-year-old singer-songwriter helped her brother FINNEAS marry his wife, Claudia Sulewski. TMZ reports that the pair tied the knot at an expensive property in San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

In addition to family, friends, and their beloved dogs, they invited a litany of different celebrities to their big day. Famous names like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard were in attendance. Additionally, Billie Eilish arrived with her new partner Nat Wolff before she helped her brother and Sulewski exchange vows.

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How did FINNEAS meet his wife? In an interview with Buzzfeed, he revealed that they met on a dating app in 2018. Mere hours after they met, he devoted a song to her. “I wrote the song ‘Claudia’ about Claudia the day that I met Claudia, and I sent it to her the night that I met Claudia,” he shared. “I sent her the first part and she texted me back, ‘You’re trouble.’ And then the chorus, which is the, ‘I’m in trouble now’ part. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s… cheers!’”

Billie Eilish Officiates Her Brother’s Wedding to Actress and Model Claudia Sulewski

When she’s not making music or apparently officiating weddings, Billie is an active philanthropist. Consequently, when she had the opportunity to scold the wealthy for hoarding their money, she jumped on it. When she accepted the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in 2025, she gave a speech urging her rich contemporaries to put their funds to good use.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Billie Eilish said. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things. Maybe give it to some people that need it.”

Then, she playfully joked to her billionaire friends that they really have no excuse to spread the wealth. If she’s doing it and she has even less, they should feel obliged to pony up. “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” Billie Eilish asked. “No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

(Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images)