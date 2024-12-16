Billie Eilish Was Just Hit in the Face Onstage. Why Do Fans Keep Throwing Things at Concerts?

Billie Eilish is the latest artist hit by a projectile thrown onstage mid-concert. Why does this keep happening?

The Oscar-winning singer was performing at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday when a fan launched what appeared to be a necklace or bracelet at her.

Eilish was performing her subdued hit “What Was I Made For?” when the incident occurred. Visibly surprised, she flinched and briefly paused the song, but did not verbally address the fan.

Several members of the crowd, however, can be heard booing and shouting “No!” after the incident. Billie Eilish later picked up the object and tossed it to the side. The clip was posted online by several fans.

Billie Eilish fans aren’t the only ones lobbing random objects at their favorite artists. The pop star is one of many major artists whose fans have thrown things at them in recent years.

Cardi B was pelted by a drink during a Las Vegas Show—and responded by throwing her microphone into the crowd. Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone in New York City, which bruised her eye. Ava Max was slapped by an audience member during a Los Angeles concert.

In 2023 and 2022 respectively, Kid Cudi and Kelsea Ballerini both walked off stage after fans threw random items at them. The list goes on.

Why does this keep happening? Well, it’s not as if the unruly concertgoers are posting manifestos online explaining their actions afterward. We can, however, make some educated guesses.

It’s not exactly a new phenomenon, either. After all, Ozzy Osbourne was hit by a bat onstage back in 1982, which he promptly beheaded between his teeth. It cannot be denied, though, that the trend has seen an increase in popularity in recent years.

Experts hypothesize it could be the overwhelming excitement of the moment that sends bracelets, drinks, and bats skyward. It could also be the satisfaction of seeing your rather impolite action go mega-viral online while you remain blissfully anonymous.

In a hilarious yet completely understandable outburst, Adele addressed her fans directly last summer. “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?” the singer asked a Las Vegas audience, brandishing a t-shirt cannon.

“Fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me,” she added before launching a shirt into the crowd.