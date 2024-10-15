You Can Still Get Tickets to Billie Eilish’s Sold-Out Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Die-hard stans and pop skeptics alike agree: Billie Eilish’s latest LP, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is stacked with certified bangers. The 22-year-old pop superstar’s improbable longevity at the top of the charts is showing no sign of waning, thanks to the continued fecundity of Eilish’s partnership with brother/producer Finneas O’Connell. And it’s on the strength of this latest effort that Billie’s hitting the road, kicking off an 81-stop world tour that will see the performer through North America this Fall/Winter, on into Australia in the new year, and finishing up across Europe.
And that’s all super awesome for everyone, except for fans who were waiting for their paycheck to hit before they could get tickets. ‘Cause the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour is sold the fuck out, from start to finish.
But just because you can’t get tickets from the Billie Eilish official website doesn’t mean you’re totally SOL. You can actually still get official tickets—and we’re about to tell you how.
How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour
Tickets to the Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
You might also have luck finding tickets for the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour at other secondary markets such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.
The Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour has already begun blasting through North America, so check the full tour routing to make sure Billie hasn’t already blown past you. The shots she’s posted from the shows thus far look craaazy—fans, don’t miss out.
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And SOft Tour Dates
- September 29: Québec City, Québec, Canada at Centre Videotron
- October 1: Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotiabank Arena
- October 2: Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotiabank Arena
- October 4: Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- October 5: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- October 7: Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- October 9: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 11: Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- October 13: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- October 16: New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- October 17: New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- October 18: New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- November 2: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- November 3: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- November 6: Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- November 8: Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center
- November 10: Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 11: Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 13: Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 14: Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 16: Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- November 17: Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha
- November 19: Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- November 20: Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- December 3: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at Rogers Arena
- December 5: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena
- December 6: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena
- December 8: Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- December 10: San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- December 11: San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- December 13: Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- December 15: Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- December 16: Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- December 17: Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- February 18, 2025: Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 19, 2025: Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 21, 2025: Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 22, 2025: Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 24, 2025: Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- February 25, 2025: Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- February 27, 2025: Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- February 28, 2025: Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- March 4, 2025: Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- March 5, 2025: Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- March 7, 2025: Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- March 8, 2025: Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- April 23, 2025: Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena
- April 24, 2025: Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena
- April 26, 2025: Oslo, Norway at Telenor Arena
- April 28, 2025: Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- April 29, 2025: Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- May 2, 2025: Hanover, Germany at ZAG Arena
- May 4, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 5, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 7, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 9, 2025: Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- May 29, 2025: Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- May 30, 2025: Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- June 1, 2025: Prague, Czechia at O2 Arena
- June 3, 2025: Kraków, Poland at Tauron Arena
- June 4, 2025: Kraków, Poland at Tauron Arena
- June 6, 2025: Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle
- June 8, 2025: Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena
- June 10, 2025: Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 11, 2025: Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 14, 2025: Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi
- June 15, 2025: Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi
- July 7, 2025: Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro
- July 8, 2025: Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro
- July 10, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 11, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 13, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 14, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 16, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 17, 2025: London, United Kingdom at The O2
- July 19, 2025: Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live
- July 20, 2025: Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live
- July 22, 2025: Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live
- July 23, 2025: Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live
- July 26, 2025: Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- July 27, 2025: Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena