You Can Still Get Tickets to Billie Eilish’s Sold-Out Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Die-hard stans and pop skeptics alike agree: Billie Eilish’s latest LP, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is stacked with certified bangers. The 22-year-old pop superstar’s improbable longevity at the top of the charts is showing no sign of waning, thanks to the continued fecundity of Eilish’s partnership with brother/producer Finneas O’Connell. And it’s on the strength of this latest effort that Billie’s hitting the road, kicking off an 81-stop world tour that will see the performer through North America this Fall/Winter, on into Australia in the new year, and finishing up across Europe.

And that’s all super awesome for everyone, except for fans who were waiting for their paycheck to hit before they could get tickets. ‘Cause the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour is sold the fuck out, from start to finish.

But just because you can’t get tickets from the Billie Eilish official website doesn’t mean you’re totally SOL. You can actually still get official tickets—and we’re about to tell you how.

How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour

Tickets to the Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

You might also have luck finding tickets for the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour at other secondary markets such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour has already begun blasting through North America, so check the full tour routing to make sure Billie hasn’t already blown past you. The shots she’s posted from the shows thus far look craaazy—fans, don’t miss out.