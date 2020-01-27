Billie Eilish Stuns Grammys With Moody ‘When The Party’s Over’ Rendition

Eighteen-year-old pop weirdo Billie Eilish has already won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and she’s up for five more awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. On the strength of her excellent debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she’s already the youngest performer to rack up nominations in all top four categories, and she once again proved why with a brooding performance of “when the party’s over.”

Joined by her older brother and producer Finneas O’Connell, their rendition was stripped back, complete with moody piano as well as a backing choir. It’s quite beautiful. Watch it below.

