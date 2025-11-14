Billie Eilish Trashes Elon Musk for Hoarding Money to Become Trillionaire in NSFW Rant

What does anyone really need with a TRILLION dollars anyway? What could you buy that would necessitate all that money? Does anyone really ever feel whole with all of that excess? You certainly can’t take it with you when you die. It all registers as kind of worthless if you don’t have anything meaningful in life aside from sinful greed. Shouldn’t you be compelled to help people with all of those finances? Billie Eilish certainly thinks so. So when it was reported that Elon Musk was creeping his way towards trillionaire status, all she felt was disgust.

Recently, the “Ocean Eyes” singer shared a series of posts on Instagram reacting to the news that Musk is bound to surge past sheer billionaire status. The first suggestion (as captured by TMZ) says that the face of Tesla is capable of ending world hunger by 2030 with $40 billion a year. Moreover, $140 billion would theoretically provide clean water to the global population over the next seven years. Then, he could save endangered species or help rebuild countries torn apart by war, like Gaza, Ukraine, and Syria.

So far, no announcements of the sort have been made. Consequently, Eilish calls him a “f***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward.” Not one to mince words.

Billie Eilish Calls Out Elon Musk for His Staggering Greed

This isn’t the first time Eilish has taken on the billionaires of the world. While accepting the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, she took note of who was in the audience. When she examines a few billionaires in the room, Billie Eilish saw it as her opportunity to seriously implore them to redistribute the wealth.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said in her speech. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” Billie Eilish continues. “No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

Ultimately, the room seemed to appreciate her sentiments at the time, with various moments of applause and laughter throughout. However, one person who clearly couldn’t compute empathy as a human emotion was Mark Zuckerberg. According to PEOPLE, he didn’t much appreciate the suggestion, with an eyewitness reporting to the magazine that Zuckerberg was one of the few people who didn’t clap in response to Eilish’s comments.