Billie Joe Armstrong Calls Las Vegas a ‘Shithole,’ Gets Green Day Banned From 2 Radio Stations

Billie Joe Armstrong isn’t shy about his disdain for Las Vegas. During a concert in San Francisco earlier this month, the Green Day frontman really went in, randomly, about his favorite baseball team‘s move from Oakland to Sin City.

“We don’t take no shit from people like John fucking Fisher, who sold the Oakland A’s to Las fucking Vegas,” he said of the team’s owner, according to video from the concert. “I fucking hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst shithole in America.”

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong slamming the A’s owner and Las Vegas. At his show last night he said “I f—— hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s—hole in America.” I think he’s in the minority. 43 million visited Vegas last year? @LVCVA #GreenDay

Vegas didn’t take Armstrong’s comments too kindly. In fact, two radio stations opted to pull Green Day’s music from the air. KOMP 92.3 announced their decision on Instagram, sharing a photo of the band with a no symbol over their faces.

“KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist,” the station wrote. “It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever.”

Meanwhile, X 107.5 shared the news on their website. The station posted a photo of the group with read lettering that read “BANNED” over it.

“Sin City heard [Armstrong] loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it,” the radio station’s post read. “In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.”

The station said Armstrong’s statement “crossed a line with Las Vegas locals.” The post continued by sharing mid-day host Carlota’s on-air comments about the matter.

“Maybe he should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction [rather] than talking SMACK about the city of Las Vegas,” she said. “And hey, I hate to say it, and as much as the Raiders suck, but when they were in Oakland, they were worth a billion or two. Now they’re worth six. It was a good business decision, and the A’s want some of that, and I don’t blame that.”

The blog post ended with a parting quip that read, “We’re breaking up with Green Day completely. Bye Bye, Billie!”



Neither Armstrong nor Green Day has spoken out in response to the ban.