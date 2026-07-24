Watch: Billie Joe Armstrong and Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Join Forces for a 1972 Glam Rock Cover

The Coverups are Billie Joe Armstrong’s cover band, which allows the punk-rocker to perform songs you wouldn’t expect to see. Surprisingly, he’s quite good at these covers too, nailing songs such as “Summer of ’69”. In recent years, fans have been shocked to see Billie Joe take on Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” In the last year, viral videos have shown Armstrong tackling the iconic Randy Rhoads solo. Shortly after, Armstrong also went viral for his cover of “Talk Dirty To Me” by Poison, a song fans didn’t expect to see from a punk rock icon.

On the evening of July 20, 2026, The Coverups performed at The Roxy in West Hollywood. At this show, Billie Joe Armstrong dedicated a cover of “Drain You” by Nirvana to the late-great Jennifer Finch, bass player of the 90s punk rock band L7. Tragically, Finch passed away on July 18, just five days after the band announced that she had an aggressive form of brain cancer.

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Three nights later, on July 23, the band performed in San Diego at the Hard Rock Hotel. On this night, iconic metal singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden joined the band on stage. Together, Dickinson and The Coverups performed Mott The Hoople’s “All The Young Dudes.” David Bowie wrote the 1972 hit and gifted it to the young English rock group.

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Armstrong’s wife donated to help with jennier finch’s expenses

Billie Joe Armstrong’s wife donated to Finch’s GoFundMe in her final days. Additionally, members of Garbage, Tool, KoRn, and Pearl contributed as well. Fellow musicians and friends weren’t aware of how far along her brain cancer was, and a startling $300,000 was raised in a little over two days.

Also in recent Billie Joe Armstrong news, the Green Day frontman has created a supergroup of punk rockers’ fantasies. Armstrong pairs up with drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182, Ramones bassist CJ Ramone, and Tim Armstrong of Rancid. Reportedly, the group calls themselves Cretin Family.

Together, they’ll perform at the Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Show. The tribute show will take place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on August 30. The cemetery is the final resting place of Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone. There is a bronze statue dedicated to Johnny Ramone in the cemetery, with the guitarist’s ashes placed below the monument.

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