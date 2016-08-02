Billionaire donors don’t like Donald Trump

Donald Trump can’t catch a break these days. Embroiled in his first disastrous gaffe of the campaign — if you can call attacking a bereaved military family a gaffe — Trump is also getting steamrolled by Hillary Clinton in the fundraising department.

For all his bluster, the mogul-turned-candidate can’t seem to attract billionaire donors to pony up campaign cash.

Working with the Republican National Committee, Trump only raised $51 million for June. Two-time loser Mitt Romney had reportedly raised double that in June of 2012, bringing in $106 million with the RNC.

Trump’s latest rejection came from conservative kingmaker David Koch. “At this point, I can’t support either candidate,” Koch said over the weekend.

It’s a worrying sign for Republicans as Clinton enjoys big money from hedge fund bosses, and the super PACs that accommodate them under Citizens United.

Her latest high-profile grab was financier Warren Buffett, who ridiculed her opponent at a rally on Monday and hinted he is a tax dodger.

“I’ll bring my tax return, he can bring his tax return,” Buffett said. “Let people ask us questions about the items that are on there.”

Next up for Hillary is entrepreneur, reality TV host, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who threw in with Clinton at a rally over the weekend and called Trump a “jagoff.”

“Leadership is not [about] yelling, and screaming, and intimidating,” Cuban said. “People like that in Pittsburgh are called a jagoff. Is there any bigger jagoff in the world than Donald Trump?”

Finally, the not quite as rich movie star Leonardo DiCaprio has apparently already maxed out his personal contribution to the candidate, so he’s reportedly hosting a private event with Clinton later this month. Tickets will be $33,400 a piece.

Clinton, who talks a big game on campaign finance reform, despite taking millions from the billionaires it would cut off, stood with Cuban on Saturday and told the crowd it was her mission to make the rich pay their fair share.

“Sorry, Mark,” she said

